ENERGY 103.7 Opening Day Party with Budweiser!

April 6, 2017 6:00 AM

Celebrate the start of the baseball season this Friday at ENERGY 103.7’s Opening Day Party in the Gaslamp Quarter. Beginning at noon, we’ll have live entertainment by DJ Kyle Flesch, BBQ on the patio, and chances for you to win prizes like tickets to see Trey Songz, Lil Jon, Snoop Dogg, and more!

We’ve also got a very special guest hanging with us for our live broadcast – TINASHE – she’s going to tell us all about her new song “Flame.”  Make sure to tune in and catch up with Tinashe tomorrow at 3p!

Special thanks to our friends at Budweiser, the Official Beer Sponsor of Major League Baseball and the San Diego Padres.

