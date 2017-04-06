[WATCH] James Corden Takes On Demi Lovato In A Diva-Duel For The Decade

To settle a dispute whether divas of today are better than those of yesteryear, the diva herself, Demi Lovato battled host James Corden in a singing contest of diva hits Wednesday on “The Late Late Show.”

The two duked in out in this diva-duel the late night host and the former child star tackled hits from the likes of Adele, Katy Perry, and Aretha Franklin for their “Divas Then and Divas Now” riff-off. While both entertainers held their own, only one celeb walked away the winner.

Demi Lovato was so confident she’d won the battle that in true diva fashion, she dropped the mic and then forced Corden to pick it up for her.

The Carpool Karaoke star admitted defeat and then embarked on an epic duet with his guest.