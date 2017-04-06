[WATCH] James Corden Takes On Demi Lovato In A Diva-Duel For The Decade

April 6, 2017 7:41 AM
Filed Under: Demi Lovato, James Corden, The AJ Show, The Buzz

To settle a dispute whether divas of today are better than those of yesteryear, the diva herself, Demi Lovato battled host James Corden in a singing contest of diva hits Wednesday on “The Late Late Show.”

The two duked in out in this diva-duel the late night host and the former child star tackled hits from the likes of Adele, Katy Perry, and Aretha Franklin for their “Divas Then and Divas Now” riff-off. While both entertainers held their own, only one celeb walked away the winner.

Demi Lovato was so confident she’d won the battle that in true diva fashion, she dropped the mic and then forced Corden to pick it up for her.

The Carpool Karaoke star admitted defeat and then embarked on an epic duet with his guest.

More from Tonya (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show

Listen Live