[WATCH] Student Asks Emma Stone To Prom With Elaborate ‘La La Land’ Promposal

April 6, 2017 8:47 AM
Filed Under: emma stone, La La Land, The AJ Show, The Buzz

Move over all other promposals, you’ve met your match.

A Phoenix high school student has his eyes set on Emma Stone for his prom date and he’s using her own Oscar-nominated film to land her. With the help of his boys, Jacob Staudenmaier swung for the fences for his grand gesture, recreating the opening scene from La La Land to send the invite to the best actress winner.

Staudenmaier shared video of the promposal on Twitter on April 4 and has already been retweeted nearly 2,000 times. Even if Stone says she isn’t able to go, my dude has a backup plan.

Listen Live