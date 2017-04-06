[WATCH] The Highly-Anticipated Collaboration Between G-Eazy and Dillon Francis “Say Less” Is All Everyone Is Talking About

As a wise man once said, “About damn time!”

After years of furiously waiting for this epic collaboration between all stars of the dance music and hip hop world, “Say less” is finally here in all its glory. This incredible collaboration between G-Eazy and Dillon Francis will serve as the first official single on Dillon Francis’ own label, IDGAFOS. “Say Less” is a bouncy, bass-riddled tune about being DTF.

The song in general is actually very fun and colorful, and the balloon-filled lyric video featuring body-less hands doing sign language accentuates the song’s playful vibe.

Just remember, good things come to those who wait.