Mel B’s Husband Asks for Spousal Support after She Files for Divorce

By Robyn Collins

Spice Girl Mel B’s estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, has requested spousal support in the wake of her divorce filing, reports Us Magazine.

He is attempting to terminate the court’s ability to award support to the pop star, requesting that she pay all legal fees. He also wants joint legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Madison.

The America’s Got Talent judge started the process of ending the marriage on March 20 and sought to block any spousal support for Belafonte. She also requested sole custody of Madison.

On April 3, the same day Belafonte filed his response, the singer was granted a temporary restraining order against him, which prevents him from approaching her, Madison and her daughters Phoenix, 18, and Angel, 10, who are from previous relationships.

Brown made claims in her papers that Belafonte was abusive during their marriage, stalked her and made verbal threats against her.

“I am in fear of my safety and I am in fear of being irreparably harmed as a result of [Belafonte’s] threats,” she wrote, “I fear [he] will carry out his threats against me which will collaterally harm the children.”

Belafonte’s lawyers responded on Wednesday (April 5) that Brown’s allegations are “outrageous and unfounded.”