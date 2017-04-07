The Princess Project Dress Drive and Give-Away Comes To South Bay

How would you like to play the role of the Fairy Godmother in the grand story of Cinderella?

If so, then you are in luck because South Chula Vista Library could use your help with their Princess Project Dress Drive and Give-Away. This fairy-tale drive is accepting gently-used prom dresses to gift to students in grades 9 through 12 that come from financially struggling families. This gives high school girls the incredible opportunity to be able to fully experience the night of all nights in high school. Every Cinderella should have her chance to go to the ball.

Donors are encouraged to drop off dresses or accessories at the South Chula Vista Library, 389 Orange Avenue, by April 20. Gowns must be in excellent condition, and all sizes, fabrics and colors are accepted.

The South Chula Vista library is open Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.

And if you are a student looking to get a free prom dress for your high school prom, make sure you register HERE for a dress! A valid high-school ID is required to receive one free dress and accessory each.

The prom dresses will be given away at the South Chula Vista Library on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and if you have an appointment you can arrive between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Walk-ins will be able to select a gown between 2 and 4 p.m.

Visit www.princessprojectsd.org for more info and locations!