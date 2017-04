WizKid has just unleashed a new video for “Come Closer,” his latest collaboration with Drake. The visual comes barely a week after the official version of the song hit the Internet.

Drizzy doesn’t make an appearance in the video, but several incredibly beautiful models can be seen dancing with WizKid throughout, so no one’s complaining. This song certainly doesn’t disappoint either and we should’ve seen that coming since their last collaboration “One Dance” became an instant jam.