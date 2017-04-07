[WATCH] Kate Upton and Jimmy Fallon Face Off in a Unique Dance Battle

One of my favorite things to do on this planet is watch Kate Upton dance.

The superstar model joined the “Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon and accepted his challenge to a dance-off. Kate started off the competition andf I can’t even begin to tell you the excitement I had whenj I saw that her dance move was “Shoulders With A Mind Of Their Own,” knowing what was going to happen next. Fallon somehow was able to follow that up with an impressive showing of his selected dance move “The Elliptical.” This would lead into the final round where Ms. Upton made “Walking Into A Spiderweb” look incredible.

For his final attempt, Fallon was given “The Hashtag Dance.” However, as the audience suspected, he had to bring out Hashtag the Panda for this routine.

Check out the lively grand finale in the video above!