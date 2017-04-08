San Diego County Credit Union Walk MS – Carlsbad, Sat. 4/22!

April 8, 2017 3:00 PM

Join ENERGY 103.7 at the San Diego County Credit Union Walk MS on Saturday, April 22nd at Armada Drive overlooking the Flower Fields.  Walk MS helps us team up with friends, loved ones and co-workers to change the world for everyone affected by MS. Together, we become a powerful force. And with every step we take, every dollar we raise… we’re that much closer. Together, we will end MS forever.  Register or make a donation at nationalmssociety.org.

Time: Check-in opens at 4 p.m.; walk begins at 5 p.m.

