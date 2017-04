A shooting at North Park Elementary School in San Bernadino has left four injured in what officials are describing as a murder-suicide, the CBS Los Angles reports.

The shooting happened in a class room at 10:30 and two students have been taken to the hospital.

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

We will update this story as information develops.