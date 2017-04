By Abby Hassler

Frank Ocean has released a new song, “Biking,” featuring appearances from Jay Z and Tyler, the Creator.

After the long wait between Ocean’s 2012 debut, Channel Orange and 2016’s Blonde fans will be pleased to hear new music from Frank so soon. Tyler and Ocean’s collaborations date back to the two’s Odd Future days. The song currently resides on OFWGKTA’s official SoundCloud page.

Listen to the new track below.