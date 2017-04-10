Jay Z Pulls Most of his Music from Spotify

By Jon Wiederhorn

Jay Z has removed most of his music from streaming music service Spotify to fight off competition with his own company, Tidal.

The rapper pulled nine of his 12 albums from Spotify, but left his first three on the site. The move will likely impact Jay Z’s streaming stats since Spotify has 50 million subscribers, compared to Tidal’s three million. But he’s not the only music pioneer to pull his music from the site. To date, Jay Z’s wife Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Adele and Prince have all withdrawn from Spotify at one point or another.

“Some of [Jay Z’s] catalogue has been removed at the request of the artist,” read a statement issued by Spotify.

Jay Z bought Tidal in 2015 for $56 million and promised artists that signed with his company a better percentage of streaming revenue than they were getting from the competition. But more for less isn’t always the best move and the market is flooded right now with Apple Music, Amazon Prime, Google Play and YouTube all battling for the same space.

But Jay Z may still come out smiling. In January, Sprint bought one-third of Jay’s company for a reported $200 million, and they’re looking at different ways to expand their user base.