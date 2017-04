Tonya’sĀ Godson Nolan has been on Kid Smarts once before but he was 5 and now he’s 6 šŸ™‚ so we let him record Kid SmartsĀ again šŸ˜‰

Listen to Nolan take a shot at answering some of questions even the one about Rihanna’s ‘Love On The Brain’ haha! Click play below and listen to Nolan on this week’s edition of Kid Smarts: