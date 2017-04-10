THE AJ SHOW // Win San Diego Gulls Tickets!

The San Diego Gulls want to thank the finest fans in America, April 15th when the Gulls take on the Ontario Reign, for Fan Appreciation Day at 7p. Win tickets to the game when you play Battle of the Hoods with The AJ Show at 8a. You’ll win two tickets and access to the Stella Lounge from 6p-7p to hang with AJ before the game! All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative Gulliver Bobblehead and will have chances to win great prizes, all game long. For more information on Fan Appreciation Day and to purchase tickets, visit SanDiegoGulls.com or call 619-359-4730 today!