[WATCH] Thor Loses His Golden Locks And A Lot More In The First Official Teaser Trailer For Thor: Ragnorak

April 10, 2017 7:20 AM
Filed Under: The AJ Show, The Buzz, Thor

Quite possibly the baddest chick in the galaxy has been accidentally released and that is never a good thing, especially if that bad chick just so happens to be the goddess of death, Hela.

Hela makes her appearance known real quick in the first official Thor: Ragnarok teaser trailer by destroying Thor’s holy hammer with her bare hands. But that isn’t the only majestic thing that wastaken from the god of thunder as his golden locks were cut off completely, all while being banished to the alien planet of Sakaar. On this alien planet, he is forced to fight as an intergalactic gladiator alongside the Hulk.

The short-haired Thor movie will be hitting theaters on November 3rd.

More from Tonya (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show

Listen Live