[WATCH] Thor Loses His Golden Locks And A Lot More In The First Official Teaser Trailer For Thor: Ragnorak

Quite possibly the baddest chick in the galaxy has been accidentally released and that is never a good thing, especially if that bad chick just so happens to be the goddess of death, Hela.

Hela makes her appearance known real quick in the first official Thor: Ragnarok teaser trailer by destroying Thor’s holy hammer with her bare hands. But that isn’t the only majestic thing that wastaken from the god of thunder as his golden locks were cut off completely, all while being banished to the alien planet of Sakaar. On this alien planet, he is forced to fight as an intergalactic gladiator alongside the Hulk.

The short-haired Thor movie will be hitting theaters on November 3rd.