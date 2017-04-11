[WATCH] The Historic 13th Season For The Bachelorette Releases Their First Promo

The 13th season of The Bachelorette is right around the corner, and it’s a really big deal because A) The Bachelorette is always a huge deal, and B) Rachel Lindsey is the first black woman to step into the show’s main spotlight.

The Bachelorette premieres May 22 on ABC and the show blessed their die-hard fans with a teaser trailer during last night’s episode of Dancing With The Stars. The highly-anticipated trailer gives a background history of Rachel’s Bachelor journey thus far, including the After the Rose special when she met four dudes who brought their own unique flair to the first introduction.

We’re almost there….