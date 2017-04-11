[WATCH] The Historic 13th Season For The Bachelorette Releases Their First Promo

April 11, 2017 7:24 AM
Filed Under: Rachel Lindsey, The AJ Show, The Bachelorette, The Buzz

The 13th season of The Bachelorette is right around the corner, and it’s a really big deal because A) The Bachelorette is always a huge deal, and B) Rachel Lindsey is the first black woman to step into the show’s main spotlight.

The Bachelorette premieres May 22 on ABC and the show blessed their die-hard fans with a teaser trailer during last night’s episode of Dancing With The Stars. The highly-anticipated trailer gives a background history of Rachel’s Bachelor journey thus far, including the After the Rose special when she met four dudes who brought their own unique flair to the first introduction.

We’re almost there….

 

More from Tonya (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show

Listen Live