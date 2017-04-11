Firefighters Cover Ludacris ‘I Got Hose’ in Recruitment Video

April 11, 2017 3:35 PM
Firefighters in New Gloucestor, Maine took a page out of Ludacris’ playbook when they created a new recruitment video reimagining the hit “Area Codes” as a firefighter anthem, the hook? I got hose. SMH.

The video has gone viral since its publication four days ago, being viewed and shared on the internet hundreds of thousands of times.

The star of the video is 21-year old Conner Boucher, he produced and re-wrote the hip-hop classic for the fire station and performs it with the support of his fellow firefighters.

