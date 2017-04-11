[PHOTO] Katy Perry Takes Her New Hairstyle One Step Further

April 11, 2017 8:31 AM
Filed Under: Katy Perry, The AJ Show, The Buzz

✨fifth element flow✨

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

It seems like by the end of this year, we are going to Katy Perry with about as much hair as a naked mole rat as she continues to cut off her locks.

Since her breakup with Orlando Bloom, Katy has dyed her signature dark brown hair platinum blonde, cut it into a shorter shoulder-length bob and then eventually took on the look of Miley Cyrus. And now, Perry’s going shorter and spikier than ever.

In the only way Katy Perry knows how, the star revealed her cut via a goofy video using a face-morphing filter on her Instagram story to reveal her boyish, buzzed cut that is styled into a mini-mohawk.

More from Tonya (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show

Listen Live