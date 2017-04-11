[PHOTO] Katy Perry Takes Her New Hairstyle One Step Further

✨fifth element flow✨ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

It seems like by the end of this year, we are going to Katy Perry with about as much hair as a naked mole rat as she continues to cut off her locks.

Since her breakup with Orlando Bloom, Katy has dyed her signature dark brown hair platinum blonde, cut it into a shorter shoulder-length bob and then eventually took on the look of Miley Cyrus. And now, Perry’s going shorter and spikier than ever.

In the only way Katy Perry knows how, the star revealed her cut via a goofy video using a face-morphing filter on her Instagram story to reveal her boyish, buzzed cut that is styled into a mini-mohawk.