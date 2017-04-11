[WATCH] 50 Cent Throws A Strong Punch At A Woman During His Show

April 11, 2017 7:58 AM
Filed Under: 50 Cent, The AJ Show, The Buzz

50 Cent certainly isn’t a dude you want to mess with during one of his shows and unfortunately, we found this out by watching 50 Cent throw a strong left jab at this girl who attempted to pull him off the stage. it didn’t look like 50 held anything back as he used all his momentum to connect his punch.

Bu don’t worry, 50 tried to redeem himself after his malicious act by then inviting the girl onto stage with him. Not only did the girl somehow forgive what this man just did by accepting the invitation, but she goes as far as to begin to twerk on stage.

Unbelievable.

More from Tonya (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show

Listen Live