[WATCH] 50 Cent Throws A Strong Punch At A Woman During His Show

50 Cent certainly isn’t a dude you want to mess with during one of his shows and unfortunately, we found this out by watching 50 Cent throw a strong left jab at this girl who attempted to pull him off the stage. it didn’t look like 50 held anything back as he used all his momentum to connect his punch.

Bu don’t worry, 50 tried to redeem himself after his malicious act by then inviting the girl onto stage with him. Not only did the girl somehow forgive what this man just did by accepting the invitation, but she goes as far as to begin to twerk on stage.

Unbelievable.