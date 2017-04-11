Where Do You Stand on the United Airlines Situation?

If you have been somewhere NOT on this planet for the past two days, you may have missed the viral video of a passenger being forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight after the airline overbooked it.
In the past 48-hours the internet has been waging a fierce debate about who is in the wrong here, the airline or the passenger. It seems like most of Twitter sided with the passenger.
We asked our listeners to weigh in and, surprisingly, a number of our them had a different point of view from the outrage that was displayed on Twitter.
Listen below.