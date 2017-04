The official Coachella Weekend 1 is set and when you see the list of superstars that are going to be making an appearance, you will lose your mind. We are talking about a list that contains superstars from every genre of music as well as some of the most impressive up and comers.

Lady Gaga, Radiohead, DJ Snake, Future, Mac Miller, and Gucci Mane are just some of the big-name headliners for this incredible festival. To those of you that are going, get ready for the time of your life!!