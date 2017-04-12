Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are Having a Baby

The last time we can remember seeing Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt (better known as Speidi) they were squatting in a remote jungle somewhere, crying over dry shampoo. We thought, with luck, we’d be able to leave them there, surviving on the remanents of reality star fame, unfortunately, it was not to pass.

The pair are back with, brace yourself, BABY news! Yes, the couple have finally taken the procreation leap, announcing it in the most Speidi way possible, on the cover of US Weekly magazine.

In the cover story for US Weekly, Spencer describes Heidi as she delivered the news, “The look on her face, I can’t even describe it. She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread.” But there were no baked goods lurking, aside from the bun in Heidi’s oven *wink.

Spencer made the admission, “Whoa! That’s way more exciting than banana bread!”

We will say that after 8-years of marriage, the pair have bypassed all of our expectations of longevity. Congratulations on the baby, Speidi. The couple’s due date is October 19 and they have decided to go the mystery route regarding the baby’s sex.

Now, we wonder how Lauren Conrad feels about this? She announced her pregnancy with husband William Tell earlier this year. Playdate?