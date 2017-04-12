Tinashe and Alexia Talk Doing it For Yourself and ‘Flame’

Tinashe has a new single out, ‘Flame’ and she is a force to be reckoned with! We caught up with her at our live broadcast downtown, where she gave us pro-tips on how to make it in this business.

“Well, I feel like, you know, especially as women, you know, we shouldn’t just wait around for someone to do stuff for us. You’ve got to be proactive,” she said, “And before I had a deal, I decided that the best way for me to be proactive was to was to build my own studio and start recording my own music.”

Where did she learn to produce? On YouTube! “You can learn ANYTHING via YouTube tutorials like, literally anything!”

Want to be a badass, empowered musician, like Tinashe? Better get on that YouTube! Watch the full interview below.