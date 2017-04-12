Tinashe and Alexia Talk Doing it For Yourself and ‘Flame’

April 12, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: alexia, Flame, Interview, Tinashe, video

Tinashe has a new single out, ‘Flame’ and she is a force to be reckoned with! We caught up with her at our live broadcast downtown, where she gave us pro-tips on how to make it in this business.

“Well, I feel like, you know, especially as women, you know, we shouldn’t just wait around for someone to do stuff for us. You’ve got to be proactive,” she said, “And before I had a deal, I decided that the best way for me to be proactive was to was to build my own studio and start recording my own music.”

Where did she learn to produce? On YouTube! “You can learn ANYTHING via YouTube tutorials like, literally anything!”

Want to be a badass, empowered musician, like Tinashe? Better get on that YouTube! Watch the full interview below.

 

More from Evonne Ermey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show

Listen Live