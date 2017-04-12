[WATCH] An Exclusive New Scene From Season Five of ‘Orange is the New Black’

We all remember the wild ride that Orange Is The New Black took us on last year with a shocking death and an extremely intense cliffhanger that left us in the middle of a chaotic prison riot.

In its fifth season, debuting June 9, the show goes into totally new territory, with events that will change the show in every aspect. The season takes place over just three days, in real time, at Litchfield prison, picking up exactly where we left off last year.

In this exclusive scene from season five, Daya finds herself right in the middle of the insane riot holding a gun and all the power as Piper and Alex are determined to avoid the drama.