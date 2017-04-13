Bella Thorne Wants to Date Kristen Stewart

Actress Bella Thorne is single and would like to date Kristen Stewart, at least that’s what she told Harpers Bazaar when she sat for their April cover story.

“She seems like the raddest chick, I’d be so down to date her,” Thorne came out as bi-sexual on Twitter last year. She said she has “done other stuff with girls” but has found it difficult to pursue a relationship with a woman.

“I can’t tell if a girl is hitting on me or she just wants to be friends. And I don’t want to flirt with a girl if she thinks I’m just being her friend. What if I kiss a girl and she’s like ‘Oh, I’m just your friend dude, I can’t believe you just crossed that boundary.’ I’m confused on what they want from me.”

Thus far, she has dated men and recently broken up with Teen Wolfe actor Tyler Posey.

But when Thorne does find the right woman, she might be someone like (if not actually) Kristen Stewart. “She’s so hot,” she confessed in the interview.

Unfortunately Stewart is unavailable as she is involved with Victoria Secret model, Stella Maxwell at the moment.