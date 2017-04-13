[BREAKING NEWS] Harry Styles Releases Title of New Album Plus Tracklist, Album Cover

Harry Styles has kept us on our toes long enough with the release of his solo album and now he is answering more of our burning questions about the album.

The former One Direction member debuted the first single off the album, “Sign of the Times” last week, and now he has released the album name and track list. The title of the album is as original as original can get, Harry Styles. To go along with the name of the album is the highly-anticipated playlist that features 10 songs that are almost a guarantee to set the speakers on fire and an album cover to add to the fire.

Harry Styles will release Harry Styles on May 12th.