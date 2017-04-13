Kim Richards Dated Donald Trump?

Reality is sometimes stranger than fiction, especially when we’re talking about reality television, and in particular when we are talking about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and most definitely when a cameo occurs involving current POTUS, Donald Trump.

In an interview with Bravo’s Andy Cohen, Kim Richards admits that she once had a dinner date with pre-POTUS Trump, but left the rest to our imaginations.

“Let’s not get into it,” said the former child star, “I don’t want to talk about the president.”

When the alleged date took place is a mystery, but Richards certainly fits POTUS’s profile – Blonde, svelte, fabulous – See Ivana Trump and Marla Maples.

“Kim could have been our first lady!” Cohen said.

The RHOBH Reunion will air on Bravo Tuesday. Watch the clip below.