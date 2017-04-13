Molina Healthy Hour at Copley-Price Family YMCA, Thu. 4/20!

April 13, 2017 3:02 PM

ENERGY 103.7 is partnering with Molina Healthcare to invite you to our Healthy Hour at the brand new Copley-Price Family YMCA at 4300 El Cajon Blvd on Thursday, April 20th from 5pm-7pm.  Healthy Hour will be on the roof top deck to experience their new open gym featuring Demonstration in the all new Aire Fitness Outdoor Studio, Learn first-hand about the FIRST Aire Fitness outdoor studio of its kind!  The Copley-Price Family YMCA has totally repurposed outdoor rooftop patio including turf with functional training space, a complete Total Gym Elevate bodyweight resistance line and outdoor group exercise classes like HITT, Boot Camp, TRX and more.

Share your Healthy Hour activity using #HealthyHourCAContest for a chance to win $100.  Being healthy is easier than you think and you’re not alone – let’s do it together!  Go to MolinaHealthyHour.com for inspiration, ideas, and more information.  Molina Healthcare – Your Extended Family.

