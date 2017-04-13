[WATCH] Harry Styles Joins Jimmy Fallon For A Hilarious SNL Promo

The great Jimmy Fallon is hosting Saturday Night Live for the third time and to ensure that the third time is a charm, he will be accompanied by THEE Harry Styles.

The ex- One Direction superstar will be the one performing on SNL this weekend and Fallon will take on the duty as guest host for this historic SNL episode as this will be the first time that SNL will be aired live in both the East Coast and West Coast.

For the promos on the iconic episode. Styles stands alongside Fallon as the two out duel one another for the limelight. Not exactly sure who wins, but the two have some dynamic chemistry among them, making this weekend’s show something to really look forward to.

Styles is expected to perform his newly-unveiled debut solo single ‘Sign Of The Times’ as well as another new song.