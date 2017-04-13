[WATCH] The Glee Superstars Reunite For A Glorious Performance Filled With Nostalgia

Lea Michele has been busy doing lots of interviews and promotion for her upcoming album,Places, which is dropping on April 28th, but none of those earlier promotions stand close to her most recent act.

Lea Michele and Darren Criss recently reunited for a mini jam session, during which they resurrected the first song they ever performed together on Glee. That’d be The Human League’s “Don’t You Want Me,” which they originally sung during the Season 2 episode “Blame It on the Alcohol.” But the two didn’t stop there as that wasn’t the only duet these two graced us with. They also sang “Lost Boys Life,” the title track from a recent EP by Criss’s new band, Computer Games. Then, Michele stole the spotlight for “Getaway Car,” a new single from her upcoming album