Beat Shazam is a new game show hosted by Jamie Foxx and THIS Saturday there’s an open casting call here in San Diego!

This grand opportunity at the Observatory in North park 10am-2pm, Grab a spouse, relative, friend or coworker, and create the ultimate team of two with a WIDE range of music knowledge and you and your teamate could win up to a MILLION dollars!

Must be 18 and legal us resident