The wait is over – Kendrick Lamar unleashed DAMN, his fourth studio album, on streaming services shortly after midnight on the east coast Friday. The drop came hours after the album had leaked online and pre-orders popped up on his fans’ phones.

The internet has been on fire since. Every single song on the album is extreme heat. The title proved to be prophetic as fans on Twitter struggled to find the character limits in their praise of the Grammy-winning artist.