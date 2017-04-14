[LISTEN] Legends In The Music Game Collaborate For A Sensational Single

Does it get more any more legendary than TLC teaming up with Snoop Dogg?

The track is titled “Way Back” and it is an ode to the duo’s ’90s hey-day. The duo shared a sneak peek of the song during FOX’s series, “Star.” The cut is the result of a collaborative songwriting effort by T-Boz and James Abrahart. “Way back” is the first taste of TLC’s final, fan-funded LP. The girl group set a goal of $150,000 in 2015 and achieved that sum in a little over two days. In fact, their fans coughed up a whopping $430,255.

Snoop Dogg adds his unique flare to the track, giving this song a must-listen feel to it as it may just take over our speakers in the near future.