The Vegas strip was lit with more than neon Thursday night after a rooftop fire at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino caused the closure of one of the nation’s busiest tourist destination – The Las Vegas Strip.

Bystanders caught footage of the fire, which was reported around 10:46 pm. Firefighters were able to quickly respond and knock the fire down within 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There were no reported injuries.