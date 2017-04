Join ENERGY 103.7 and Intern Alex from The AJ Show at Valley View Casino Center on Wednesday, April 19th from 7a-9a for your chance to receive a pair of tickets to the San Diego Gulls first playoff game! The first 50 cars to drive up will receive a pair of playoff tickets, a Gulls promo bag and even breakfast! Come down, show your spirit, meet Gulliver and the Gulls Girls and watch the Gulls take on the Ontario Reign on Friday, April 21st. For more information, visit sandiegogulls.com/playoffs.