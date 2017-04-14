[WATCH] Lil Dicky’s Music Video For “Pillow Talk” Is Truly One-Of-A-Kind

In the diverse world of music that has continued to expand over the years, there has been a lost art form that has been left behind and that is the glorious visual experience known as the music video. Back in the day, a music video is what solidified a certain’s song greatness and turned a song into a immortal visual experience we remember for a lifetime.

Well, there is a rapper that goes by the intriguing name of Lil Dicky who has refused to let the amazing art form that is the music video die by putting together a visual experience unlike anything that has ever been done in the history of rap music, or music in general.

This dude, who is also the spokesperson for Trojan Condoms, pulled out all the stops in his one-of-a-kind music video for his song “Pillow Talk” and when I say “all the stops” I’m talking about how my dude somehow was able to get the Wolves from Game of Thrones to make an appearance in the video, while also having THEE John C. Reilly play the role of God and of course, the animation of Lil Dicky’s “Brain” in the video is a story in itself.

Lil Dicky puts together a piece that not only captures the awkward encounters that come after a casual one night stand, but also delivers a creative outlook on different aspects of life that have sparked world-wide debates that have been going on since the beginning of time.

There is no other way to put it; this music video is in a category all by itself.