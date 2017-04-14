[WATCH] Lil Dicky’s Music Video For ‘Pillow Talk’

In the diverse and ever expanding world of music, the music video can sometimes seem like a lost art-form.

Back in the day, a music video is what solidified a certain song’s greatness, turning it into an immortal visual experience we would remember for a lifetime.

Well, there is a rapper by the name of Lil Dicky who has refused to let the art form die. He recently put together a visual experience unlike anything ever seen in the history of rap or music in general, for that matter.

This dude, who is also the spokesperson for Trojan Condoms, pulled out all the stops in his video for “Pillow Talk.” And when I say “all the stops” I’m talking about negotiating Game of Thrones wolves to make a music video cameo, all while THE John C. Reilly plays the role of God, all against the animated background of Lil Dicky’s “Brain.”

“Pillow Talk” encapsulates all the awkward feelings one encounters with a one night stand, while delivering creative deliberation on issues that are currently sparking world wide debate – Issues that have been broiling since the dawn of time.

There is no other way to put it; this music video is in a category all by itself.