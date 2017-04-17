Disneynature “Born In China” Advanced Screening, Mon. 4/17!

Energy 103.7 is hooking you up with advanced screening tickets to see “Born In China” at Edwards Mira Mesa, tonight April 17th at 7p (while supplies last)! Download your passes at http://www.seeitfirst.net/pin/611724.

Disneynature, in its ongoing quest to bring the natural world to the big screen as never before, presents its most ambitious project to date, taking moviegoers on a grand journey into the wilds of China. “Born In China” follows the adventures of three animal families — the majestic panda, the savvy golden monkey and the elusive snow leopard.

Featuring stunning imagery, the film navigates the vast terrain—from the frigid mountains to the heart of the bamboo forest—on the wings of a red-crowned crane, showcasing remarkably intimate family moments captured on film for the first time ever.

In theatres Earth Day 2017