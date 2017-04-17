Kate Upton Channels Britney Spears in ‘Lip Sync Battle’

April 17, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: Britney, Kate Upton, Lip Sync Battle

Kate Upton held nothing back when she crawled across the Lip Sync battle stage to the tune of her inner Brit Brit. And while there are many Britney Spears iterations to choose from, none is as ubiquitous as “School Girl Britney.” We commend you on your choice, Miss Upton.

Even co-host Chrissy Teigen couldn’t keep her jaw off the floor, and she’s seen it all.

We hope Lip Sync challenger, Ricky Martin gets La Vida Loca up on that stage because Upton is taking no prisoners.

The new episode will air Thursday on Spike.

