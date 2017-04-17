[WATCH] Kendrick Lamar Levitates During Coachella Performance

I don’t think any of us realized just how amazing the intersection of Kendrick Lamar’s album DAMN with the mega festival Coachella was going to be.

The album drop meant Kendrick Lamar rode the Coachella wave HARD, bringing his new songs to life with video montages and other theatrics. Kendrick did everything from levitating on stage to bringing out guest performers like Future to perform “Mask Off.” (Why not, they’re in the same place, right?)

Along with the performances came a new internet theory – That the rumored DAMN sequel will drop this Friday to co-exist with the second weekend of Coachella.

Please, please let this rumor be true.