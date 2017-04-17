[WATCH] Kendrick Lamar Levitates During Coachella Performance

April 17, 2017 9:09 AM
Filed Under: Coachella, Kendrick Lamar, The AJ Show, The Buzz

I don’t think any of us realized just how amazing the intersection of Kendrick Lamar’s album DAMN with the mega festival Coachella was going to be.

The album drop meant Kendrick Lamar rode the Coachella wave HARD, bringing his new songs to life with video montages and other theatrics. Kendrick did everything from levitating on stage to bringing out guest performers like Future to perform “Mask Off.” (Why not, they’re in the same place, right?)

Along with the performances came a new internet theory – That the rumored DAMN sequel will drop this Friday to co-exist with the second weekend of Coachella.

Please, please let this rumor be true.

More from Tonya (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show

Listen Live