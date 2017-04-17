[LISTEN] Marshmello Debuts Brand New Song At Coachella

April 17, 2017 9:01 AM
During his set at Coachella 2017, Marshmello pulled out all the stops as he brought out superstar performer after superstar performer. From Travis Barker to A$AP Ferg, Marshmello put on a performance at Coachella has everybody talking this Monday morning.,

What really got everybody talking wasn’t just the guest appearances, but it was how Marshmello capped off his performance that really sparked up the conversation.

To end his Coachella 2017 set, Marshmello debuted a new unreleased single. Listen to the unreleased track above.

