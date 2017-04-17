Lorde Plays Tiny Show, Debuts New Music at Coachella

By Abby Hassler

Friday night (April 14), Lorde held a surprise performance at Pappy & Harriet’s, a small western-themed bar 20 miles outside of Coachella, where she debuted new music, including a song called “Sober” from her upcoming album.

The show was the singer’s first live performance in two years and only about 300 fans were at the event. The setlist for this show included “Homemade Dynamite,” but it was crossed off and not performed.

However, two days later, Lorde took the main stage at Coachella and performed both “Sober” and “Homemade Dynamite.” Her new album, Melodrama, is scheduled for release June 16.

