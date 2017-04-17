[PHOTO] Beyonce Boasts Beautiful Baby Bump

April 17, 2017 7:44 AM
Filed Under: Beyonce, Kelly RFowland, The AJ Show, The Buzz

3/4th of my girls❤️ Missing 1/4 at Cochella😌 My Solo❤️❤️Bianca

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Beyonce’s baby bump is back and bigger than ever!

It is beginning to look like Beyonce’s latest project will be coming soon as she revealed her incredible belly bump whilE celebrating Easter Sunday with her mom, Tina Lawson, and her best friend, Kelly Rowland, in Los Angeles. The Grammy winner, who’s expecting twins with husband Jay-Z, showcased her pregnancy curves in a white, off-the-shoulder dress.

“3/4th of my girls,” Lawson captioned the photo. Referencing her younger daughter, Solange, she added that she was, “Missing 1/4 at Coachella.”

