Tax Day Freebies 2017

Tax day freebies are the glorious freebies given out by businesses on the day taxes are due, which this year falls on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. These tax day freebies can be the only savior to an otherwise crappy day.

Free Cookie from Great American Cookies (April 18, 2017)

Great American Cookie is giving out quite possibly the sweetest tax freebie by giving every single one of their customer one of their famously-delicious cookies.

Free Shaved Ice at Kona Ice (April 18, 2017)

Kona Ice will have their trucks parked outside post offices, tax preparation centers, and businesses all over the country on April 18 to give you some sweet relief to your Tax Day woes.

Free Massage From HydroMassage (April 15-22, 2017)

My favorite freebie couldn’t come at a more perfect time to relieve some of that stress the taxes just had to cause.

Free Chips and Queso at California Tortilla With Purchase (April 18, 2017)

Stop into California Tortilla on Tax Day, April 18, and say the password “Tax Crunch!” to get free chips and queso. A purchase is required and this deal isn’t valid with any other offers.

Free Original Turkey Dog at Hot Dog on a Stick (April 18, 2017)

There’s nothing quite like a classic turkey dog from Hot Dog on a Stick to brighten up your cloudy tax days.

Free Entrance Into National Parks (April 15-16 and April 22-23, 2017)

Besides being tax day, it’s also National Parks Week which means that you can get into any of the nation’s national parks for free the weekends of April 15-26 and April 22-23.