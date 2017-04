Grammy, Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer is coming to Viejas Arena on August 12th and ENERGY 103.7 wants to send you to the show! Play Battle of the Hoods during The AJ Show at 8a for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Hans Zimmer’s concert experience will feature music spanning his multi-decade career along with some classic movie scores. Get tickets at Ticketmaster.com.