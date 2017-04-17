[WATCH] The GREATEST Fan At Coachella This Weekend

April 17, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: Bad and Boujee, Migos, The AJ Show, The Buzz

The best (and cutest) fan at Coachella this weekend belonged to Migos’ fan army! The kid couldn’t be any older than 8, but had moves like a festival master.

This little dude full-on went into his “Migos Mode” perfectly performing their song “Bad and Boujee” while riding his dad’s shoulders.

A lot of amazing things happened at Coachella this weekend, with Drake making a surprise appearance and Kendrick Lamar levitating mid-performance, but there was nothing that was greater than this little man executing “Bad and Boujee” with perfection.

Listen Live