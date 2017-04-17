[WATCH] Kendrick Lamar Levitates During His Incredible Coachella Performance

I don’t think any of us realized just how amazing the time was with the release of Kendrick Lamar’s recently-released album, DAMN, being set free around the same time as Coachella.

Well, the perfect timing of the two led to Kendrick Lamar making an appearance at Coachella to ride the wave of his new album use the huge platform to bring his new songs to life with video montages and other theatrics. Kendrick did everything from levitating on stage to bring out fellow Coachella performer Future to perform “Mask Off.”

Along with the performance came a new internet theory that Kendrick’s rumored DAMN. sequel will be dropping this coming Friday to co-exist with the second weekend of Coachella.