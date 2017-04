The best fan at Coachella this weekend belongs to a Migos’ fan who can’t be any older than 8 years old.

This little dude full on went into his “Migos Mode” to perfectly perform their hit song “Bad and Boujee” while on top of his dad’s shoulders. A lot of amazing things happened at Coachella this weekend with Drake making a surprise appearance and Kendrick Lamar levitating mid-performance, but there was nothing that was greater than this little man executing “Bad and Boujee” with perfection.