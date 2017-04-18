[BREAKING NEWS] The Mythical Unicorn Frappuccino From Starbucks Is Real And It Has A Magical Twist

Our new #unicornfrappuccino will be available for a very limited time starting this Wednesday. Come in and pick one up soon! #starbucks #tobeapartner #hairtosshairtoss A post shared by Starbucks Dufferin Mall (@starbucksdufferinmall) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

We heard rumors of a Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino phenomenom and Starbucks was even sending vibes out into the universe that this very rumor was true. Today we found out our prayers have been answered! As of April 19, the Unicorn Frappuccino will be on all US, Canadian, and Mexican Starbucks menus.

According to the Starbucks announcement, the “blended crème is made with a sweet dusting of pink powder, blended into a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup and layered with a pleasantly sour blue drizzle. It is finished with vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder topping.”

And as if the almighty Unicorn Frappucino wasn’t magical enough, the drink changes colors and flavors as it starts purple with swirls of blue and has a pleasantly sweet and fruity taste. However, once you get stirring, it changes to pink and takes on a tangy twist.

This magical wonderland in a cup will only be available until April 23rd, so act fast or miss out on a once-in-a-lifetime Starbucks experience.