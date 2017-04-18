Coachella Phone Snatcher Nabbed with ‘Find My iPhone’ App

Coachella last weekend was lit and those of us who couldn’t go know so by the flood of snaps, stories and tweets we got from festival-goers. Phones did not rest idly by while Kendrick Lamar levitated onstage! Crazy!

That being said, the chaos that makes up Coachella had plenty of people on low-level alert as to the whereabouts of their phones, it seems, as some enterprising thief was able to capitalize on the moment, swiping phones from under the flower-crowned, fringe-swaddled noses of festival goers.

But today’s millennials were basically born under the banner of “there’s an app for that” and guess what, there IS an app for that. It’s called “Find My iPhone.”

The tech savvy sleuths used technology to track the thief, alerting Indio Police to his whereabouts.

When Reinaldo De Jesus Henao was detained he had more than 100 cellphones in his backpack and is now being charged with grand theft and possession of stolen property.

Phones were both returned to owners and left at lost and found.

If you’re headed to the second weekend of Coachella madness, let this be a lesson – Keep your phone handy and your apps updated.